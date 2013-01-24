Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable MP3-CD Player

    EXP2546/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Enjoy skip-free MP3 music Enjoy skip-free MP3 music Enjoy skip-free MP3 music
      -{discount-value}

      Portable MP3-CD Player

      EXP2546/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

      Get into your groove with the eXp2546 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go See all benefits

      Portable MP3-CD Player

      Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

      Get into your groove with the eXp2546 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go See all benefits

      Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

      Get into your groove with the eXp2546 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go See all benefits

      Portable MP3-CD Player

      Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

      Get into your groove with the eXp2546 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all cd-sound

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable MP3-CD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy skip-free MP3 music

        • MP3-CD playback
        100-second Magic ESP™

        100-second Magic ESP™

        Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ is a convenient feature that ensures skip-free music even when your MP3-CD player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you are jogging or on the move. Devices with Magic Electronic Skip Protection™ have an intelligent electronic buffer that can store different digital music formats such as MP3, WMA. The buffer adjusts both its contents and laser spin speeds automatically to guarantee uninterrupted music listening.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Enjoy over 10 hours of music on one MP3-CD

        Enjoy over 10 hours of music on one MP3-CD

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

        Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          1-bit
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 85 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output Power
          2 x 4 mW RMS
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Hold
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Electronic Skip Protection (CD)
          45 seconds
          Magic ESP (MP3-CD)
          100 seconds
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          4.0 mm, 4.5 V, centre +
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Indications
          • album number
          • battery status
          • CD functions
          • DBB
          • ESP
          • time
          • track

        • Accessories

          Headphones
          Yes
          Included accessories
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          260  mm
          Master carton height
          244  mm
          Master carton width
          305  mm
          Master carton weight
          2.39  kg
          Master carton quantity
          5
          Packaging Depth
          45  mm
          Packaging Height
          272  mm
          Packaging Width
          196  mm
          Packaging type
          Clamshell
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          140 x 140 x 27.5 mm
          Product weight
          0.38  kg

        • Power

          Battery Playing Time MP3-CD
          24
          Battery Playing Time CD
          15
          Battery type
          • AA
          • LR6
          • UM3

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item