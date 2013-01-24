Home
      Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active

      Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year.

        Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active

        Original filter replacements from Philips

        • 1 x EPA 10 motor filter
        • 1 x Washable inlet filter
        • 2 x exhaust foam filters
        EPA10 motor filter

        EPA10 motor filter

        The kit contains 1 x EPA10 motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Motor inlet filter (foam)

        Motor inlet filter (foam)

        The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the EPA motor filter. The filter can be washed and should be replaced once a year.

        Exhaust foam filters

        Exhaust foam filters

        The kit contains 2 x exhaust foam filters. The filters catch even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filters should be replaced once a year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Foam filter
          2 x
          Motor filter
          1 x
          EPA filter
          1 x

        • Suitable for

          PowerPro Active
          • FC8630 - FC8649
          • FC9520 - FC9529
          • FC8670 - FC8679
          • FC9530 - FC9542
          PowerPro Compact
          • FC8470 - FC8479
          • FC9320 - FC9327

