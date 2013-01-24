Home
    Rechargeable Stick Accessory

    FC8078/01
    • Mini turbo brush Mini turbo brush Mini turbo brush
      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      FC8078/01
      Mini turbo brush

      The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorised brush. Compatible with SpeedPro Max (Aqua) and Series 7000 and 8000 (Aqua). See all benefits

      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      Mini turbo brush

      Mini turbo brush

      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      Mini turbo brush

        Rechargeable Stick Accessory

        Mini turbo brush

        Clean soft surfaces fast

        • 1 x Mini turbo brush
        Clean soft surfaces fast with motorised and rotating brush

        The Mini Turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorised brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Mini turbo brush
          1 x

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          FC6802, FC6812-FC6814, FC6822, FC6823, FC6826, FC6827, XC7041- XC7043, FC6901-FC6904, FC6908, XC8043, XC8045, XC8047, XC8049, XC8147, XC8149

