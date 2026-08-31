Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
FM12FD170B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device. The colourful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128 GB
Motion Edition 2.0
A useful 128 GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Pick your trendy colour; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor