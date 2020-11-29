Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month lifetime delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month lifetime delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month lifetime delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month lifetime delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits