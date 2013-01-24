Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    NanoProtect Filter

    FY3432/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthier air, always Healthier air, always Healthier air, always
      -{discount-value}

      NanoProtect Filter

      FY3432/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthier air, always

      The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £40.00

      NanoProtect Filter

      Healthier air, always

      The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

      Healthier air, always

      The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £40.00

      NanoProtect Filter

      Healthier air, always

      The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        NanoProtect Filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthier air, always

        Reassurance of TVOC and odour reduction

        • Compatible with: AC3256/60, AC3259/60.
        • Reduces odours
        Lifetime of up to 12 months

        Lifetime of up to 12 months

        Unfolded active carbon absorption area is equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

        Effectively reduces TVOC and odours

        Honeycomb-structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases, incl. harmful TVOC and odours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Filters out odours
          Yes
          Filters out TVOC
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.5  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.3  kg
          Dimension of product (L x W x H)
          290 x 10 x 370
          Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
          302 x 20 x 384  mm

        • Replacement

          AC filter
          For Purifier Series 3000(i)

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:

             

            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Promoter: Philips Electronics UK Limited, Philips Centre, Guildford Business Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 8XG

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount