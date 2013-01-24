Search terms
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this Philips iron gives you value for money that lasts! Now with a storage box. See all benefits
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This tablet breaks the calc down in to pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
This heat-resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily. For optimal performance and longer lifetime of your box, always unplug the iron and empty the water tank before storing the iron in the box. When you put a hot iron in the box, the bottom of the box also becomes warm on the outside, but there is no risk of burning.
