    PerfectCare Aqua

    Steam generator iron

    GC8620
      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

      PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

        Ultra fast ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 5 bar pressure
        • 180 g steam boost
        • 2.2 L fixed water tank
        Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

        By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

        The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Large 2.2 l fully visible water tank

        A large 2.2 l water tank ensures up to 3 hours of ironing without the need to refill. It helps to make ironing sessions easier and faster. Its excellent, 360° design means that the water tank is fully visible, ensuring that the water level can be viewed from any angle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5 bar pressure
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Safe rest
          yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks
          Water tank capacity
          2200  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

