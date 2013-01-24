Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    PerfectCare Performer

    Steam generator iron

    GC8733/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

      GC8733/20
      Find support for this product

      Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing

      The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £200.00
      Find similar products

      PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

      Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing

      The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron
        • -{discount-value}

          Philips shop price

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        PerfectCare Performer

        PerfectCare Performer

        Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing

        Quiet technology and 1.8-l detachable water tank

        • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
        • Up to 410 g steam boost
        • SoftGrip
        • 1.8 l detachable water tank
        1.8-l detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.8-l detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.8-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed not to burn any ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust the temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for faster ironing. It features a compact design for easier storage"

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimal sound

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimal sound

        Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of your steam generator. Quiet technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise caused by the pump vibration while delivering the powerful continuous steam.

        Compact ProVelocity Steam Engine: continuous steam, all the time

        Water is transferred from the water tank to the iron by a high-pressure pump. A lot of water travels inside the steam chamber at very high speed. This causes very powerful and constant steam to come out from the soleplate all the time, without water condensation.

        Lighter weight steam generator from Philips

        Thanks to the revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

        Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

        The Smart Calc cleaning system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function that protects your steam generator iron. After around 10 hours of ironing, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the Calc cleaning process with a sound and light notification. The iron conveniently rests on the Calc container as it collects the dirty water, so you don't have to strain to hold the iron during the process. After all the water has been collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        SoftGrip: Amazingly comfortable handle

        The soft material finishing applied on the top of the ironing handle delivers a soft touch. The special pattern to enhance the grip makes gripping more comfortable during ironing

        Max 6.5-bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Powerful continuous steam is generated, which penetrates deep inside the garments, making ironing faster and better. The amount of steam can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes
          Quiet pump
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Pressure
          Max 6.5-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 410  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          • Velcro fix
          • Yes
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          22 x 24 x 37  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.22  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            • -{discount-value}

              Philips shop price

            Recently viewed products

              • -{discount-value}

                Philips shop price

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount