Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sandwich maker

    HD2430/80
    • The easiest 3-in-1 The easiest 3-in-1 The easiest 3-in-1
      -{discount-value}

      Sandwich maker

      HD2430/80

      The easiest 3-in-1

      One convenient appliance to make tasty sandwiches, waffles and grill your favourite foods!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sandwich maker

      The easiest 3-in-1

      One convenient appliance to make tasty sandwiches, waffles and grill your favourite foods!

      The easiest 3-in-1

      One convenient appliance to make tasty sandwiches, waffles and grill your favourite foods!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sandwich maker

      The easiest 3-in-1

      One convenient appliance to make tasty sandwiches, waffles and grill your favourite foods!

      Similar products

      See all Sandwich Maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sandwich maker

        Total:

        The easiest 3-in-1

        Tasty results in no time

        • 900 W
        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        The cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside the sandwich.

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle.

        Vertical storage position

        Vertical storage position

        Vertical storage position.

        High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

        The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up fast, reaching operating temperature very quickly and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          White/yellow/silver

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount