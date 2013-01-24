Home
    HD2566/10
    Good toast, easily
      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2566/10
      Good toast, easily

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Daily Collection Toaster

      Good toast, easily

      Good toast, easily

      Daily Collection Toaster

      Good toast, easily

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

        Good toast, easily

        Large bread slots, compact design

        • 2 slot
        • Compact
        • White grey
        Large slots to fit different types of bread

        Large slots to fit different types of bread

        Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

        Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

        Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

        High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

        Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

        The Philips toaster saves space on your counter top thanks to its compact design.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome-plated top
          Colour(s)
          White/grey

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          950  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          130 x 32 x 120  mm

