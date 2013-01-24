  • 2 year warranty

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2581/90
    Crispy golden brown toast every day
      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2581/90

      Crispy golden brown toast every day

      This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

        Crispy golden brown toast every day

        With 8 settings and an integrated bun warming rack

        • 8 settings
        • Integrated bun warming rack
        • Compact design
        8 browning settings for individual preference

        8 browning settings for individual preference

        8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

        2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread

        2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread

        2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread. The bread is kept in the centre for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centring feature.

        Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

        Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

        Integrated bun rack to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

        Reheat, defrost in one go

        Reheat, defrost in one go

        The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

        High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

        High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

        High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

        Extra auto shut-off protection

        Extra auto shut-off protection

        Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design and finish

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz
          Power
          760–900 W

        • General specifications

          Number of browning levels
          8
          Product features
          • Adjustable browning
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cancel button
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Defrost function
          • High lift function
          • Integrated cord storage

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          18.8x27.5x15.6 cm

