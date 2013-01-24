Home
    Daily Collection

    Toaster

    HD2586/20
    • Good toast, easily Good toast, easily Good toast, easily
      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2586/20
      Good toast, easily

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Daily Collection Toaster

      Good toast, easily

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Toaster

        Good toast, easily

        Compact metal design toaster with large bread slots

        • 2 slot
        • Compact
        • Black silver, brushed metal
        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

        Adjustable seven levels of browning control

        Cord winding facility for easy storage

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Brushed stainless steel housing
          • Chrome-plated top
          Colour(s)
          Silver metal, black

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          870-950  W
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          130 x 32 x 120  mm
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz

