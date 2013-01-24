  • 2 year warranty

    Daily Collection

    Toaster

    HD2595/01
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2595/01
      Even, golden-brown toast everyday

      Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

        Toaster

        Even, golden-brown toast everyday

        Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

        • 2 slot
        • Compact
        • White beige
        • Reheat
        2 wide slots to toast slices

        4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

        Reheat to warm toast in seconds

        Defrost to toast bread from frozen

        7 levels of browning for individual preference

        Cancel: stop at any moment you like

        High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

        Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

        Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Power
          800 W

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White
          Materials
          Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome-plated top

