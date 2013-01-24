Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Toaster

    HD2628/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
      -{discount-value}

      Toaster

      HD2628/20
      Find support for this product

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with variable-width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with variable-width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all toaster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Toaster

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy great toast

        Toaster for bread that's always golden brown

        • 2 slot metal
        • 2 function
        • Brushed metal
        • Wide slot
        Adjustable browning control

        Adjustable browning control

        Adjust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

        Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

        Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

        The toaster will automatically shut off if the bread gets jammed inside.

        Defrost and toast in one go or reheat just toasted bread

        Defrost and toast in one go or reheat just toasted bread

        The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns freshly toasted bread.

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

        Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

        Philips toaster with self-centred slots allows you use thick or thin slices that stay in the centre for evenly toasted bread.

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black and metal
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          19.1x27.1x16.2  cm

        • General specifications

          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Multiple toast settings
          7

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          950 W  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.85 m  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount