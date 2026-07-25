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  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
  • Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.

New

Philips 3000 SeriesMulti Cooker

HD2633/80

Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.
Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multi cooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavour. 35 advanced preset programmes for effortless cooking.
See all benefits

35-in-1 multicooking at the touch of a button

Flavour-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra versatility.

  • Safer, faster, hands-free cooking

  • 35 presets for endless variety, less effort

  • Locks in extra flavour for richer results

  • 6 l capacity, perfect for everyday meals

True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.

Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavour. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.

35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

35 preset programmes — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yoghurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customise cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favourite settings.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103

  2. Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with stove-top cooking.

  3. Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat-up to all pressures released) vs. a stove-top cooker, to well-cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)