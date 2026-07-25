35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

35 preset programmes — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yoghurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customise cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favourite settings.