2 year warranty
New
HD2633/80
Safer, faster, hands-free cooking
35 presets for endless variety, less effort
Locks in extra flavour for richer results
6 l capacity, perfect for everyday meals
Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.
Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavour. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.
35 preset programmes — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yoghurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customise cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favourite settings.
Reviews
Compared with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103
Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with stove-top cooking.
Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat-up to all pressures released) vs. a stove-top cooker, to well-cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)