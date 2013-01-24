  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2636/20
    • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Toaster

      HD2636/20

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide, deep slots and self-centring feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide-out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide, deep slots and self-centring feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide-out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide, deep slots and self-centring feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide-out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide, deep slots and self-centring feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide-out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

      Similar products

      See all Toaster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Toaster

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy great toast

        Thick or thin, always golden brown

        • 2 slot
        • 3 function
        • Black silver
        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

        Extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

        Extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

        Extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

        Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

        The toaster will automatically shut off if the bread gets jammed inside.

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

        This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

        Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

        Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

        The self-centred slots allow you to use thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the centre for evenly toasted bread.

        Adjustable seven levels of browning control

        Adjustable seven levels of browning control

        The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.

        Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Cord winding facility for easy storage

        Cord winding facility for easy storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Slot size (L x W x H)
          130 x 32 x 120 mm
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Power
          850-1000 W
          Frequency
          50 - 60 Hz

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Pastry warmer
          yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black and metal
          Materials
          • Brushed stainless steel housing
          • Chrome-plated top
          Colour(s)
          Silver metal, black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount