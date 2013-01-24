Search terms
Enjoy great toast
Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide, deep slots and self-centring feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide-out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.
Toaster
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
Extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The toaster will automatically shut off if the bread gets jammed inside.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.
The self-centred slots allow you to use thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the centre for evenly toasted bread.
The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.
Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level
Cord winding facility for easy storage
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories included
Design specifications