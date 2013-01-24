Home
    Toaster

    HD2683/50
    Great toast, easy cleaning
      Great toast, easy cleaning

      Elegant metallic toaster for toast to anyone's taste. Features integrated warming rack to easily warm up buns, rolls and croissants, seven browning settings, defrost and reheat settings. Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray. See all benefits

        Great toast, easy cleaning

        Removable deep crumb tray

        • 2 slot
        • 3 function
        • Silver grey
        Large slots to fit different types of bread

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        Cancel button stops toasting at any time

        Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it

        Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

        Reheat setting warms or further browns just-toasted bread

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          136 x 32 x 130  mm
          Cord length
          0.9  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Steel Silver
          Materials
          Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome-plated top

        • General specifications

          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

