    Viva Collection

    Toaster

    HD2692/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      Viva Collection Toaster

      HD2692/90
      Fits both thick- and thin-sliced bread

      Stainless steel long slot toaster with 8 settings and an extra-wide slot for even, golden brown results no matter what you toast or how you like it. An integrated bun warming rack suits anything from rolls to croissants. See all benefits

      Stainless steel long slot toaster with 8 settings and an extra-wide slot for even, golden brown results no matter what you toast or how you like it. An integrated bun warming rack suits anything from rolls to croissants. See all benefits

        Fits both thick- and thin-sliced bread

        Smart, auto-centring system for even toasting

        • Long slot
        • Built-in bun warmer
        • Metal
        • Black
        Long slot accommodates different breads

        Long slot accommodates different breads

        A single, long slot fits virtually any type of bread you choose.

        8 browning settings suit any preference

        8 browning settings suit any preference

        Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

        Defrost mode with button and LED indicator

        Defrost mode with button and LED indicator

        Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button.

        Built-in bun warming rack for pastries, croissants and more

        Built-in bun warming rack for pastries, croissants and more

        An integrated bun warmer heats pastries, rolls, croissants and more.

        High-lift lever for safe removal of smaller items

        High-lift lever for safe removal of smaller items

        A high-lift lever gives small items an extra boost for safe, easy removal.

        Removable crumb tray for easy clean-up

        Removable crumb tray for easy clean-up

        Easy to keep clean and tidy thanks to the removable crumb tray.

        Reheat mode with button and LED indicator

        Reheat mode with button and LED indicator

        Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button.

        Cancel button for instant shut-off

        Cancel button for instant shut-off

        The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

        Auto shut-off protects in case of bread jam

        Auto shut-off protects in case of bread jam

        Auto shut-off in case of bread jam protects against short circuits.

        Auto-centring slot for even results on both sides

        An auto-centring rack ensures even toasting on both sides by locking each slice—thick or thin—in the middle of the slot.

        Extra wide slot for thick or thin bread slices

        The extra-wide slot handles any slice, whether you take your toast thick, thin or in between.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design and finish

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material of main body
          Metal and Plastic

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Power
          950 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz

        • General specifications

          Number of browning levels
          8
          Product features
          • Adjustable browning
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cancel button
          • Cord storage
          • Defrost function
          • High lift function
          • Non-slip feet

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

