    Boil just what you need
      Boil just what you need

      The unique "one cup indicator" feature of this Philips electric mini kettle HD4609/70 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on the environment

      Boil just what you need

      The unique "one cup indicator" feature of this Philips electric mini kettle HD4609/70 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on the environment

        Boil just what you need

        Save up to 50% energy

        • 0.8 l 900 W
        • 1 cup indicator
        • White blue
        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant blue light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

        Four-way safety system

        Four-way safety system against short circuit and boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          bright white - celestial blue
          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Polypropylene/ABS
          • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          0.8  l
          Power
          900  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          15.8x18.5x22  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          22.5x22.5x22.5  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

