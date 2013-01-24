Home
    Kettle

    HD4646/70
    • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
      Kettle

      HD4646/70

      Fast and easy boiling

      Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the Philips electric kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

      Kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

      Fast and easy boiling

      Kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Kettle

        Fast and easy boiling

        Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

        • 1.5 l 2400 W
        • White blue

        Easy lid and spout filling

        The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

        Cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Four-way safety system

        Four-way safety system against short circuit and boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Polypropylene/ABS
          • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene
          Colour(s)
          White and blue

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.5  l
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Voltage Global
          220-240  V
          Voltage Taiwan
          110  V

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.6x23x24.9  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          28.7x18.8x23.3  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

