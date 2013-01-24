Home
    Kettle

    HD4659/40
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Fast and easy boiling

      Easy and fast to use thanks to the bell sound that informs you when the water is ready. Double action filter and flat heating system for easy cleaning.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Fast and easy boiling

      Easy and fast to use thanks to the bell sound that informs you when the water is ready. Double action filter and flat heating system for easy cleaning.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Fast and easy boiling

        Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

        • 1.7 l 2400 W
        • light blue
        The Double Action filter works two ways: a scale collector attracts scale from the water, and the regular filter prevents the remaining particles from being poured into your drink.

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Light blue
          Materials
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Capacity
          0.1–0.7  l

