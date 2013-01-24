Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Kettle

    HD4680/35
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle
      -{discount-value}

      Kettle

      HD4680/35

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Elegantly decorated compact kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale due to the Double Action filter. Shut-off is activated automatically when the water has reached boiling point.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Kettle

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Elegantly decorated compact kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale due to the Double Action filter. Shut-off is activated automatically when the water has reached boiling point.

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Elegantly decorated compact kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale due to the Double Action filter. Shut-off is activated automatically when the water has reached boiling point.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Kettle

      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Elegantly decorated compact kettle that stays clean longer and keeps water free of limescale due to the Double Action filter. Shut-off is activated automatically when the water has reached boiling point.

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clear water, cleaner kettle

        Double action anti-scale filter

        • 1.0 l 2400 W
        • White
        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Four-way safety system

        Four-way safety system

        Four-way safety system against short circuit and boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

        Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Easy to read water level indicator

        Easy to read water level indicator

        Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Housing: Polypropylene/ABS
          • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene
          Heating element
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          White and lavender

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.0  l
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount