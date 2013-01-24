Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to clean the Philips kettle easily? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to clean the Philips kettle easily? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to clean the Philips kettle easily? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to clean the Philips kettle easily? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits
Kettle
Philips shop price
Total:
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
Bell rings when your water is ready
General specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design