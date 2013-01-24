Home
    Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

    HD4686/30
    Great tasting hot drinks
      2 year worldwide guarantee

      Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

      HD4686/30

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink.

      Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink.

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink.

      Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink.

        Great tasting hot drinks

        With optimal temperature settings for your drink

        • 1.5 l 2400 W
        • Digital temp control
        • White
        • Keep warm
        Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

        Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

        Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.

        Keep Warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

        Keep Warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

        Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.

        Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Cool wall for a safe touch

        Ring sound when you water is ready

        Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Stainless steel and PP
          • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene
          Colour(s)
          White, metal and red

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.5  l
          Power
          2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          14.6x25.1x22.2  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          31.6x18.8x23.3  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

