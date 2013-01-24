Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fantastic taste and rich aroma
This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavour thanks to is unique Boil and Brew system See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fantastic taste and rich aroma
This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavour thanks to is unique Boil and Brew system See all benefits
Fantastic taste and rich aroma
This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavour thanks to is unique Boil and Brew system See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fantastic taste and rich aroma
This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavour thanks to is unique Boil and Brew system See all benefits
Coffee maker
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips coffee maker has a unique Boil and Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to the high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavour and superior aroma for your filter coffee.
Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee
1 hour after brewing coffee, the coffee machine will shut-off automatically and save energy.
Storing the cable under the coffee maker will prevent cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.
Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.
For 8-12 cups, designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.
Ultimate taste and aroma
Good filter coffee made easily
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories