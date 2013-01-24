Home
    Aluminium Collection

    Coffee maker

    HD5410/00
    Fantastic taste and rich aroma
      Aluminium Collection Coffee maker

      HD5410/00
      Fantastic taste and rich aroma

      This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavour thanks to is unique Boil and Brew system

        Aluminium Collection

        Aluminium Collection

        Coffee maker

        Fantastic taste and rich aroma

        Superior Coffee Boil and Brew system

        • With glass jug
        • Boil and Brew system
        • Aluminium
        Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

        Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

        The Philips coffee maker has a unique Boil and Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to the high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavour and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

        Drip stop

        Drip stop

        Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        1 hour after brewing coffee, the coffee machine will shut-off automatically and save energy.

        Cable storage

        Cable storage

        Storing the cable under the coffee maker will prevent cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

        Aroma jug

        For 8-12 cups, designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ultimate taste and aroma

          Boil and Brew system
          Yes

        • Good filter coffee made easily

          Water level indication
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Supported coffee types
          Ground coffee
          Power
          1250  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Brewing time
          11  minute(s)
          Capacity
          1.1/8-12 cups  Litres/cups

        • Design specifications

          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Yes
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          210 x 210 x 490  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.0  kg
          Weight of the appliance
          2.3  kg
          Colour(s)
          Aluminium

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug
          Jug
          Yes

