Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy authentic coffee for two
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy authentic coffee for two
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage
Enjoy authentic coffee for two
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy authentic coffee for two
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage
Coffee maker
Total:
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories