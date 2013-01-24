  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7432/20
    Simply delicious coffee
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7432/20
        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Coffee maker

        Simply delicious coffee

        With aroma twister for the best taste experience

        • With glass jug
        • Compact design (0.6 L)
        • Black
        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        This coffee maker is specially designed for brewing 2 to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0.6 litres). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes up little space in your kitchen.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          750 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.11 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          2.69 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
          218 x 198 x 290 mm
          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          210 x 172 x 270 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Brewing time for a jug
          10 minute(s)
          Capacity water tank
          0.6 l
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 7 cups
          Frequency
          50 - 60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Water level indication
          • Drip-stop
          • Automatic shut-off

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

