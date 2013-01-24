Home
    Coffee maker

    HD7448/20
      Coffee maker

      HD7448/20

      Good coffee easily

      Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

        Good coffee easily

        Holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

        • Glass
        • Black
        Illuminated power switch

        Illuminated power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Detachable swing filter

        Detachable swing filter

        Detachable swing filter for easy filling and cleaning.

        Translucent water tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Capacity
          1.3/10-15  Litres/cups
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.88  m
          Brewing time
          9  minute(s)

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          220 x 220 x 290  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          1.94  kg
          Weight of the appliance
          1.42  kg

        • Accessories

          Jug
          HD7983/70 (white), HD7983/20 (black)

