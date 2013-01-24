Home
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7450/20
    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7450/20
      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Coffee maker

        Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • With glass jug
        • Black
        Water level indication

        Water level indication

        The coffee machine's water level indication makes filling the water tank even easier.

        Drip stop to interrupt coffee brewing whenever you like

        Drip stop to interrupt coffee brewing whenever you like

        Drip stop to interrupt coffee brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee

        Cable storage

        Cable storage

        Storing the cable under the coffee maker will prevent cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

        Detachable filter holder

        Detachable filter holder

        The filter holder in this coffee machine is detachable, making it easier to clean and to fill the filter with coffee.

        LED power switch

        LED power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Compact design, for 4–6 cups

        Compact design, for 4–6 cups

        The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 0.6 L coffee, enough for four to six cups, depending on your cup size.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        All parts of this Philips coffee maker are dishwasher-safe for easy and convenient cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof parts
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Materials
          Polypropylene/Glass jug
          Filter holder
          Detachable

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          0.6/4–6  Litres/cups
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)

