    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7459/20
    • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7459/20

      Simply good coffee

      Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Coffee maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Simply good coffee

        With aroma twister for the best taste experience

        • With glass jug
        • With timer
        • Black and metal
        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

        1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

        This coffee maker can brew 10 (large)/15 (small) cups of coffee. Maximum 1.2 litres but with a compact design that takes up little space in your kitchen.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.42 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.94 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
          299 x 260 x 380 mm
          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          210 x 240 x 320 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Brewing time for a jug
          10 minute(s)
          Capacity water tank
          1.2 l
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 15 cups

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Removable filter holder
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Display
          • Water level indication
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Drip-stop
          • Pre-set timer
          Type of display
          LCD
          Special functions
          Aroma twister

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metal

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

