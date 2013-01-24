Home
        Simply delicious coffee

        With aroma twister for the best taste experience

        • With glass jug
        • Black and metal
        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

        1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

        This coffee maker can brew 10 (large)/15 (small) cups of coffee. Maximum 1.2 litres but with a compact design that takes up little space in your kitchen.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.42 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.96 kg
          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          240 x 210 x 330 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Brewing time for a jug
          10 minute(s)
          Capacity water tank
          1.2 l
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 15 cups
          Frequency
          50 - 60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Water level indication
          • Drip-stop
          Special functions
          Aroma twister

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metal

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

