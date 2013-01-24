Home
    Coffee maker

    HD7466/20
    • Good coffee easily Good coffee easily Good coffee easily
      Coffee maker

      HD7466/20

      Good coffee easily

      Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Good coffee easily

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • Glass
        • Black
        Translucent water tank

        Translucent water tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Compact design, for 4–6 cups

        Compact design, for 4–6 cups

        The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 0.6 L coffee, enough for four to six cups, depending on your cup size.

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length.

        The drip stop prevents dripping coffee on the hotplate

        The drip stop prevents dripping coffee on the hotplate

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging weight
          1.62 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time
          9 minute(s)
          Capacity
          0.6/4-7 Litres/cups
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Cord length
          0.88 m
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Power
          650 W

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Jug
          HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          195 x 195 x 240 mm
          Colour(s)
          Black
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          1.62 kg
          Weight of the appliance
          1.18 kg

