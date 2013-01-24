Home
    Coffee maker

    HD7466/70
    Good coffee easily
      Coffee maker

      HD7466/70

      Good coffee easily

      Reliable and easy to use coffee maker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design.

        Coffee maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Good coffee easily

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • Glass
        • White blue
        Translucent water tank

        Translucent water tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        Illuminated power switch

        Illuminated power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

        Detachable swing filter

        Detachable swing filter

        Detachable swing filter for easy filling and cleaning.

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length.

        The drip stop prevents dripping coffee on the hotplate

        The drip stop prevents dripping coffee on the hotplate

        0.6 l for 4-6 cups

        0.6 l for 4-6 cups

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Capacity
          1.3/10-15  Litres/cups
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.88  m
          Brewing time
          9  minute(s)

        • General specifications

          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White/blue
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          195 x 195 x 240  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          1.62  kg
          Weight of the appliance
          1.18  kg

        • Accessories

          Jug
          HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

