    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    HD7546/20
    Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design
      Café Gaia Coffee maker

      HD7546/20
        Café Gaia

        Café Gaia

        Coffee maker

        Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

        Thermal jug for keeping coffee hot for more than 2 hours*

        • With thermal jug
        • Metal
        Double-walled stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

        Double-walled stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

        This premium, unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours. Thanks to its double-wall design, the coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours.

        Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

        Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

        The thermal jug is equipped with a smart lock that can easily be operated. The lock ensures the aroma and temperature are fully preserved when the jug is taken out of the coffee maker.

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

        Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

        Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

        After brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically for energy-saving and safety reasons. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          255 x 221 x 370  mm
          Weight of product
          2.032  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          4.564  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metal

        • General specifications

          Ease of use and comfort
          • Water level indication
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Drip-stop
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Removable filter holder
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Temperature settings
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity water tank
          1.2  l
          Cord length
          0.88  m
          Brewing time for a jug
          10  min
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 15  cups
          Pump pressure
          0  Bar

        • Accessories

          Included
          Unbreakable thermal jug

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

              • Coffee remains at least 65°C after 2 hours

