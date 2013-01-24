Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Coffee maker

    HD7546/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly
      -{discount-value}

      Coffee maker

      HD7546/20
      Find support for this product

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      This metal Philips HD7546/20 coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The stainless steel thermos jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Coffee maker

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      This metal Philips HD7546/20 coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The stainless steel thermos jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer

      Similar products

      See all drip-filter-coffee-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Coffee maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Original coffee, effortlessly

        Elegant thermo jug for longer freshness

        • Thermos
        • black metal
        The appliance switches off automatically after brewing

        The appliance switches off automatically after brewing

        The appliance switches off automatically after brewing.

        Keeps coffee hot longer and contains aroma

        Keeps coffee longer hot and contains aroma.

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like

        The Philips coffee machine has drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like.

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Dishwasher proof parts
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          0.88  m
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)
          Capacity
          1.2 L/10-15 Cups  Litres/cups

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          221 x 255 x 370  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          2,532  kg
          Weight of the appliance
          2,032  kg
          Colour(s)
          Black

        • Accessories

          Aroma jug
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount