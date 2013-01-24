Search terms
Original coffee, effortlessly
This metal Philips HD7546/20 coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The stainless steel thermos jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer
The appliance switches off automatically after brewing.
Keeps coffee longer hot and contains aroma.
The Philips coffee machine has drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like.
Easy storage of redundant cord length
