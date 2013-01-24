Home
    Coffee maker

    HD7562/55
    • Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop
      Coffee maker

      HD7562/55

      Great coffee till the last drop

      This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug

        Great coffee till the last drop

        Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

        • Glass
        • Aroma Swirl
        • White orange
        Aroma jug to optimally preserve the coffee flavour

        Detachable swing filter

        Easy storage of redundant cord length

        Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal spread of aroma

        Smart nozzle circulates coffee for optimal spread of aroma.

        High speed pump ensures optimal aroma

        High speed pump ensures optimal aroma.

        Protective buffer ring to protect jug from breaking

        Protective buffer ring to protect jug from breaking.

        Illuminated power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want.

        Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Weight of the appliance
          1.6  kg
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          223 x 256 x 358  mm
          Materials
          Polypropylene/Glass jug
          Colour(s)
          Bright white/Sunflower orange
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          2.1  kg

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof parts
          Yes
          Aroma jug
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Aroma jug
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Capacity
          1.2/10-15  Litres/cups
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)

