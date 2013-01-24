Search terms
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Aroma jug to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.
Detachable swing filter for easy filling and cleaning.
Easy storage of redundant cord length
Smart nozzle circulates coffee for optimal spread of aroma.
High speed pump ensures optimal aroma.
Protective buffer ring to protect jug from breaking.
Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.
Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.
Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.
Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to pour a cup of coffee
Design specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
CRP727/01
HD5022/01