    Coffee maker

    HD7566/20
    Great coffee till the last drop
      Coffee maker

      HD7566/20

      Great coffee till the last drop

      This elegant metal coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug

      Coffee maker

      Great coffee till the last drop

      This elegant metal coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug

      Great coffee till the last drop

      This elegant metal coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug

      Coffee maker

      Great coffee till the last drop

      This elegant metal coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug

        Great coffee till the last drop

        Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

        • Glass
        • Aroma Swirl, auto off
        • black metal
        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time
          &lt; 10 minute(s)
          Water boilers
          0
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Capacity
          1.2/10-15 Litres/cups
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 15 cups
          Power
          1000 W
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Water level indication
          • Drip-stop
          Special functions
          Aroma twister

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metal

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black/Metal
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          223 x 256 x 358 mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          2.3 kg
          Weight of the appliance
          1.7 kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

