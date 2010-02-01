Search terms
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant metal coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your coffee for an optimal spread of aroma throughout the whole jug
30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.
Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
