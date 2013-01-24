Home
      Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

      The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, both in coffee quality and in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

      Café Gaia Coffee maker

      Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

      The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, both in coffee quality and in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

        Delicious hot coffee, in our iconic design

        Aroma twister for optimal taste in each cup of coffee

        • With glass jug
        • Black
        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

        30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        A rich coffee flavour due to a concentrated water flow

        Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavours are extracted from the coffee grounds.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment at the back of the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Technical Specifications

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Design

          Colour
          • Black
          • Black and Metal

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Poland

        • General specifications

          Type of display
          LCD
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Display
          • Water level indication
          • Drip-stop
          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Special functions
          Aroma twister

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000  W

        • Technical specifications

          Water boilers
          0
          Capacity water tank
          1.2  l
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 15  cups
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Brewing time for a jug
          10  min

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          230 x 215 x 335  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          3.7  kg
          Weight of product
          1.6  kg

