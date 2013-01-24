Home
    Coffee maker

    HD7583/50
    • Good coffee easily Good coffee easily Good coffee easily
      Coffee maker

      HD7583/50
      Good coffee easily

      Elegant metallic coffee maker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffee maker. This coffee maker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Coffee maker

      Coffee maker

        Good coffee easily

        Holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design
• Glass
• Silver

        • Glass
        • Silver
        The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        Illuminated power switch

        Cord storage

        The drip stop prevents dripping coffee on the hotplate

        Detachable swing filter for easy handling

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Dishwasher proof parts
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Detachable swing filter
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000  W
          Capacity
          1.3 L/10 - 15  Litres/cups
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.88  m
          Brewing time
          9  minute(s)

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Steel silver
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Plastic (polypropylene)
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          220 x 220 x 290  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          1.94  kg
          Weight of the appliance
          1.42  kg

        • Accessories

          Jug
          Yes

