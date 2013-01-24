Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Good coffee easily
Elegant metallic coffee maker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffee maker. This coffee maker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good coffee easily
Elegant metallic coffee maker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffee maker. This coffee maker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
Good coffee easily
Elegant metallic coffee maker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffee maker. This coffee maker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good coffee easily
Elegant metallic coffee maker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffee maker. This coffee maker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.
Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.
For easy storage of redundant cord length.
Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories