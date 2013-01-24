Home
      This sophisticated coffee maker combines excellent quality in aroma with great design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your taste whenever you want. The insulated jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer.

        My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

        • With thermal jug
        • Made in Germany
        • Black
        1400 Watt

        1400 Watt

        The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster and creates the optimal coffee aroma.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

        Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

        After brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically for energy-saving and safety reasons. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

        Detachable water tank for easy filling

        Detachable water tank for easy filling

        The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill up with water or clean the water tank.

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

        Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

        Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

        The unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug of this Philips coffee machine maintains the perfect temperature and aroma for hours.

        Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

        Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.

        Decalcification indicator light

        The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures your coffee tastes its best and prevents build-up of limescale from tap water.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Your filter coffee your way

          Automatic switch-off
          Yes

        • Good filter coffee made easily

          Water level indication
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes
          Dishwasher-safe parts
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          382 x 196 x 395  mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.2  l
          Packaging weight
          3.2  kg
          Product weight
          2.7  kg

        • Technical specifications

          Coffee jug type
          • Unbreakable thermal jug
          • Glass aroma jug
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Supported coffee types
          Ground coffee
          Country of origin
          • Made in China
          • Designed in the Netherlands
          Power
          1400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)
          Capacity
          1.2 l / 10-15 cups
          Cord length
          88  cm

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          HD 7692/90 Black/stainless steel/red accents

