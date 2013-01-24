Home
    Grind & Brew

    Coffee maker

    HD7762/00
    Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
      Grind & Brew Coffee maker

      HD7762/00
      Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

      Enjoy great coffee from freshly ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. The unique duo-container allows you to switch between two types of beans. Wake up with fresh coffee thanks to the timer

      Grind & Brew Coffee maker

      Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

      Enjoy great coffee from freshly ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. The unique duo-container allows you to switch between two types of beans. Wake up with fresh coffee thanks to the timer See all benefits

        Grind & Brew

        Grind & Brew

        Coffee maker

        Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

        The only Grind and Brew with two bean containers

        • Integrated coffee grinder
        • Bean duo-container
        • Timer
        • Black and metal
        Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

        Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

        To give the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are ground before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to give the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

        Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

        Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

        With the duo-container, you can store two types of coffee beans. Select which type of bean you want to use for brewing. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend by selecting both.

        Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

        Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

        Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.

        Easily select coffee settings with the LCD display

        Easily select coffee settings with the LCD display

        Personalise the coffee taste by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

        Also suitable for ground coffee

        Also suitable for ground coffee

        You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill the filter with ground coffee.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

        Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

        Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

        Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

        Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

        Personalise the coffee taste by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

        Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

        Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

        Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customise your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

        Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

        Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          212 x 277 x 440  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.2  kg
          Weight of product
          4.6  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          • Black
          • Silver

        • Technical specifications

          Water boilers
          0
          Voltage
          220 V–240 V  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Brewing time for a jug
          10  min
          Capacity water tank
          8 - 12  cups
          Capacity water tank
          1.2  l
          Coffee temperature
          80 - 85  degree
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Pump pressure
          No pump  Bar

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Suitable for
          Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
          Customise each drink
          Adjustable coffee strength
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • 2 bean containers
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Display
          • Drip-stop
          • Water level indication
          Grinder settings
          3
          Type of display
          LCD

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

