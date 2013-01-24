Home
    Philips Saeco Syntia

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8837/09
    Saeco
    Saeco
    Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8837/09
      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials See all benefits

      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials See all benefits

        Syntia

        Syntia

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

        compact and stylish bean-to-cup system

        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Stainless steel
        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high-quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick-heat boiler

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick-heat boiler

        The Saeco quick-heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Save your favourite coffee settings

        Save your favourite coffee settings

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function for adjusting the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favourite cup at the touch of a button.

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevent the coffee splashing or cooling down while being poured into your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature, while the machine is kept clean.

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        For your convenience, you can put the Saeco's drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Power
          1400  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          80  cm

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          • Saeco adapting system
          • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Multi-Beverage

          Milk Variations
          Pannarello: milk frothing

        • Easy to use

          Cleaning and maintenance
          Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Bypass for grinded coffee
          • Frontal access to all functions
          • Rapid steam
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable water tank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          110  mm
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          256 x 315 x 415  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          250  gr
          Waste container capacity
          8  servings
          Water tank capacity
          1.2  l

