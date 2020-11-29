Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Essential

    Airfryer XL

    HD9260/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Essential Airfryer XL

      HD9260/91
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

      Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £230.00

      Essential Airfryer XL

      Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

      Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits

      Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

      Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £230.00

      Essential Airfryer XL

      Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

      Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Essential

        Essential

        Airfryer XL

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

        7 times faster airflow for crispier results*

        • Rapid Air technology
        • 1.2 kg, 5 portions
        • Black
        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast-circulating, super-heated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

        XL size, 1.2 kg cooking capacity

        XL size, 1.2 kg cooking capacity

        The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7 L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2 kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        We all have our favourite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favourite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favourite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.

        Fry with up to 90% less fat

        Fry with up to 90% less fat

        Air is the new oil! Philips Airfryer XL uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection with up to 90% less fat.*

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        The Philips Airfryer XL opens up a world of possibilities — fry, bake, roast, grill and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time — no matter what you choose to make.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

        Discover hundreds of mouth-watering recipes in our app or use the free mini recipe book included with the Philips Airfryer for healthier, tasty meals.

        Delicious crispier results

        Delicious crispier results

        Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7 x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

        1.5 times faster than oven*

        1.5 times faster than oven*

        The Philips Airfryer is ready to use without any pre-heating so you don't need to wait. Thanks to a combination of instant heat-up and Rapid Air flow, your delicious meals will be ready 1.5 times faster than in the oven*

        QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

        The Philips Airfryer's QuickClean basket is made with non-stick mesh for easy cleaning. All the removable parts are dishwasher safe. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep frying.

        Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

        Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

        Use the digital interface of the Philips Airfryer XL to precisely and easily control the time and temperature and get perfectly cooked meals, every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • QuickClean
          • LED display
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Time control

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1900  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep black

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to chips and chicken drumsticks in a conventional oven
              • Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
              • Compared to fresh chips cooked in a conventional Philips fryer

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount