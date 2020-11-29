Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow. See all benefits