    Daily Collection

    Kettle

    HD9300/90
    Find support for this product
    • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
      -{discount-value}
      2 year worldwide guarantee

      Daily Collection Kettle

      HD9300/90
      Find support for this product

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Kettle

        Fast and easy boiling

        Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

        • 1.6 L 2400 W
        • Water level indicator
        • Black
        • Hinged lid
        Easy lid and spout filling

        Easy lid and spout filling

        The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Single action filter for limescale protection

        Single action filter for limescale protection

        Single Anti-calc filter for limescale protection. As a result: a cleaner cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Heating element
          Stainless steel
          Material housing
          Polypropylene (PP)
          Material switch
          Polypropylene (PP)
          Colour(s)
          Black

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360-degree base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.6 l
          Cord length
          0.75 m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.6x23x24.9  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          28.7x18.8x23.3  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

