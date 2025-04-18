2 year warranty
HD9396/90
Safe and efficient boiling
Beautiful look, easy use
Family-sized 1.7 L capacity
Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature-control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings every time.
Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.
No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature-control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constantly cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Arach
18/04/2025
Ελλάδα
Μην το αγοράσεις
Λίγο έλειψε να κάνει το σπίτι μου εξαιτίας αυτού του βραστήρα. Κόλλησε ο θερμοστάτης του πιθανόν και δεν σταματούσε να βράζει το νερό έως ότου τελείωσε και υπερθερμανθηκε. Το κατάλαβα από τον θόρυβο και τον απενεργοποίησα άμεσα. Από 26/3, περιμένω ακόμη αντικατάσταση
This review was made for Σειρά 7000 HD9396/90 Βραστήρας με διπλό τοίχωμα
This review was made for Σειρά 7000 HD9396/90 Βραστήρας με διπλό τοίχωμα