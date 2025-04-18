ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
  • 10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

7000 SeriesDouble-Walled Kettle

HD9396/90

1
| (1) Review
10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature
Did you know that your favourite drinks, soups and noodles taste better when heated to a certain temperature? Our double-walled, temperature-control kettle precision-heats on the inside while remaining cool to the touch on the outside.
See all benefits

Easy to control with the display on the handle

10+ foods and drinks with the right temperature

  • Safe and efficient boiling

  • Beautiful look, easy use

  • Family-sized 1.7 L capacity

10+ foods and drinks

10+ foods and drinks

Teas, coffees, baby food, cocoa, instant noodles and more all benefit from being heated at different temperatures. This temperature-control kettle offers 6 temperature settings from 40C to 100C for perfect and safe servings every time.

Keep warm function

Keep warm function

Once your kettle reaches your desired temperature, our smart keep-warm function maintains the exact water temperature. No need to reboil.

Safe to touch

Safe to touch

No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our temperature-control kettle features a double insulated layer that ensures a constantly cool exterior to the touch while maintaining water warmth inside for longer sips of comfort.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

18/04/2025

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Μην το αγοράσεις

Λίγο έλειψε να κάνει το σπίτι μου εξαιτίας αυτού του βραστήρα. Κόλλησε ο θερμοστάτης του πιθανόν και δεν σταματούσε να βράζει το νερό έως ότου τελείωσε και υπερθερμανθηκε. Το κατάλαβα από τον θόρυβο και τον απενεργοποίησα άμεσα. Από 26/3, περιμένω ακόμη αντικατάσταση

This review was made for Σειρά 7000 HD9396/90 Βραστήρας με διπλό τοίχωμα

This review was made for Σειρά 7000 HD9396/90 Βραστήρας με διπλό τοίχωμα

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.