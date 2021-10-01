  • 2 year warranty

    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9956/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Baking master kit Baking master kit Baking master kit
      -{discount-value}

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      HD9956/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      Baking master kit

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Baking master kit

With this special Philips Airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      Baking master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits

        Baking master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

        • Family-size baking dish
        • 1 x baking accessory
        • 9 x silicone muffin cups

        9 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

        Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! You can re-use these airfryer muffin cups, made from odourless silicone, over and over again!

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!

        Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fits into Airfryer XXL

        With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all of your favourite baking recipes. The family-size oven dish is perfect for making bigger portions and exploring new dishes, from vegetables to meat and from savoury to sweet.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recyclable paper

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD9765 and HD9870

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          240 x 240 x 97 mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          220 x 220 x 89 mm
          Weight of product
          0.463 kg

        • Accessories included

          9 x Muffin cups
          Yes
          Baking accessory
          Yes
          Baking tray
          Yes

