    Hairdryer

    HP4840/00
    • 1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings
      1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

      This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right- or left-handed person to use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

      This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right- or left-handed person to use.

        1000 W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

        Compact

        • 1000 W

        Two flexible settings for careful drying

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

        Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow

        Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow when styling with a hairbrush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110 V, 220 V, 230-240 V  V
          Power
          1000  W
          Material housing styler
          ABS

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

