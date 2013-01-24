Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To replace your current shaving head
There comes a day when the body of your shaving device is still intact, but your shaving head needs to be replaced. You'll be glad then to have this extra shaving head, which is suitable for continuously close shaving. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current shaving head
There comes a day when the body of your shaving device is still intact, but your shaving head needs to be replaced. You'll be glad then to have this extra shaving head, which is suitable for continuously close shaving. See all benefits
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
HQ110/02
CRP338/01
Replaceable part