    HR1341/00
    Healthy food made easy
      Daily Collection Hand blender

      HR1341/00
      Healthy food made easy

      The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Healthy food made easy

        Blender for perfect soups, puree and shakes

        • 300 W, plastic bar
        • Double-action knife
        • 0.5-l Beaker
        • 1 speed
        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Comfortable clean

        Comfortable clean

        Detachable bar to comfortably clean under water.

        Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

        Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

        Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

        Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With bayonet
          Speed setting
          1

        • Accessories

          Beaker with lid
          0.5  l

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and blue
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material bar
          Plastic

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Voltage
          220 V-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          300  W

